Police appeal over Selwyn sexual assault

Police have continued to carry out enquiries around the sexual assault on North Belt in Lincoln, Selwyn District, on Saturday evening.
After speaking with a number of people, Police would like to identify and speak with others who were in the area.
This includes a male and female who were having an argument while walking along the street.
They had come from the direction of the Famous Grouse, and were in the Liffy Pl/North Belt area about 9pm.
Police would also like to identify and speak with a female who was outside the concert on the football grounds around 6pm.
She is described as Caucasian, around 40 years of age, and with pink and white/blond hair.
We would still like to hear from anybody who has any information about the assault or who saw the victim around North Belt, between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.
Please call Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.
