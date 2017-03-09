Police appeal over Selwyn sexual assault

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 10:52

Police have continued to carry out enquiries around the sexual assault on North Belt in Lincoln, Selwyn District, on Saturday evening.

After speaking with a number of people, Police would like to identify and speak with others who were in the area.

This includes a male and female who were having an argument while walking along the street.

They had come from the direction of the Famous Grouse, and were in the Liffy Pl/North Belt area about 9pm.

Police would also like to identify and speak with a female who was outside the concert on the football grounds around 6pm.

She is described as Caucasian, around 40 years of age, and with pink and white/blond hair.

We would still like to hear from anybody who has any information about the assault or who saw the victim around North Belt, between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.

Please call Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.