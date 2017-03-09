Police warn retailers about potential scam involving claims of ‘food poisoning’

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 10:50

Avondale Police are warning business owners in the local area about a possible scam involving claims of food poisoning.

Police are aware of two reports in which a woman aged in her thirties has gone into a local restaurant.

The woman claims that she has eaten at the restaurant within the past few months, but says she fell sick with food poisoning as a result .

She then shows the restaurant what appears to be a doctors certificate and asks for money as compensation.

One of the restaurants had CCTV footage of the woman coming into the restaurant and making her claim, which has been reviewed by Police.

Officers have made enquiries and suspect it is a local woman who has previous charges for dishonesty offending.

Police have been in touch with health authorities.

If someone believes they have suffered food poisoning as a result of visiting a specific restaurant and they go to their Doctor, this will usually be reported through to the Public Health Office.

Police have also been advised that no increase in food poisoning reports in the west Auckland area from a female have been received via this avenue.

"Based on the information we’ve gathered, we don’t believe that this woman has had food poisoning and we are advising any other retailers who have experienced a similar scenario, to contact your local Police Station to report it" says Sgt Elle Manukau, Avondale Police.

"We have also been advised that it would be highly unlikely for a GP to write the name of a restaurant on a medical certificate, without the proper process having been followed" says Sgt Manukau.

"We believe we know who this person is, but as our enquiries continue, we’d like to hear from anyone else who has had a similar experience.

Small business owners who are simply trying to make a living may well have been quite terrified to think the reputation of their business is at risk, because they have given someone food poisoning.

We don’t believe that they have, but instead they are possibly being scammed into paying money for fear of being accused of making a person sick" says Sgt Manukau.

"It’s not unheard of for someone who has been sick after eating at a restaurant to contact that establishment, but to show an alleged ‘doctors’ certificate and ask for money is not common" she says.

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation in the Avondale and surrounding areas is asked to contact Police.