Wellington event on Friday 10 March: Parking Day

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:15

On Friday 10 March the Wellington Sculpture Trust, in association with the Wellington City Council, is holding Wellington’s third version of PARK(ing) Day. Providing temporary public open spaces one parking spot at a time.

The Wellington Sculpture Trust called for expressions of interest in taking over a parking space for a day and over 20 Wellingtonians answered the call.

Wellington Sculpture Trust chair, Sue Elliott, said: "We are delighted with the number of entries and, more specifically, the calibre of the concepts submitted. We have received a wide and imaginative array of entries from people from a variety of spheres: artists, architects, dancers, students, businesses, creative members of the public and various workplaces."

Sue Elliott went on: "We see this event as a valuable complement to the Trust's usual focus on the installation of permanent contemporary sculptures which enhance our urban living spaces. Through PARK(ing) Day we offer an opportunity for creative expression which is temporary and open to all. Take a stroll up Cuba Street on 10 March and see what participants have chosen to use their car parks for."

PARK(ing) Day will run from 8am - 6pm on Friday 10 March and this year is concentrated in lower and upper Cuba Street wherever car parks are available on Cuba between Wakefield and Abel Smith streets.

To make it easy, at every PARK a map will be available to take you on your PARK(ing) Day journey.

The Wellington Sculpture Trust is also running a ‘people’s choice’ award for the day where the winner will receive $1000. Voting boxes are at each of the parks and you can view all the PARKs on the Dominion Post website in the afternoon of the event.

PARK(ing) Day is an annual global event which started in 2005 when Rebar, a San Francisco art and design studio, converted a single metered parking space into a temporary public park in downtown San Francisco. Since then it has evolved into a global movement, with organizations and individuals creating new forms of temporary public spaces in urban settings around the world.

In the northern hemisphere the event takes place in September, but we have moved it to a more weather friendly time of year.