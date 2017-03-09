Stage two work to begin on Victoria on the River

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:19

Construction work on Stage Two of Hamilton’s central-city riverside park, Victoria on the River, will begin in April.

Victoria on the River is a prominent site on Hamilton’s main central city boulevard, Victoria Street. Formerly the site of a commercial building, it was purchased by Hamilton City Council in 2015 with the development of a riverside park planned.

Following clearance of the slope on the site in 2016, the Council has now awarded the Stage Two construction contract to Schick Civil Construction.

Mayor Andrew King says the development of the park realises one of his childhood dreams - access to the riverbank from Victoria Street, through an expansive park setting.

"I’m really thrilled to see Victoria on the River take shape," Mayor King says.

"When it’s completed, it will be a beautiful central city park for Hamiltonians to enjoy - it’s making the best use of Hamilton’s main natural asset, and making it accessible from right in the heart of the city.

"This is an exciting project for the city," he says.

The construction work on Stage Two will take about 10 months, and is reliant on good weather.

"During this phase of the job the park will start to take shape," Mayor King says. "The natural ‘lie of the land’ on the site means the park will slope down to toward the riverbank and give some fantastic views across the river."

When completed, Victoria on the River will give access to the popular paths which run along the Waikato River.

"This will be a great new public space in the central city and we’re looking forward to opening it up to the community," Mayor King says.

Mayor King says the nature of the work on Stage Two will mean some disruptions - primarily the closure of the river path below the site.

"Our contractors will need to get access to the lower part of the Victoria on the River site, and to do that they will need to use the river path itself," he says.

"To ensure the safety of river path users, we’ll be closing the path and detouring people off the path at the bottom of Grantham St, via Victoria St, and back down on to the path at London St."

Mayor King says motorists using Victoria St past the site may also encounter short delays while machinery, vehicles and materials are moved on and off the work area.

The construction of the park is expected to be completed in early 2018.

Updates on the Victoria on the River project will be posted to Hamilton City Council’s Facebook page, with further information on the project available at hamilton.govt.nz/votr

Regular river path users can sign up to our notification system by visiting hamilton.govt.nz/riverpaths