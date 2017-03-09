Water restrictions lifted in Gisborne

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 11:41

Council has lifted all water restrictions for the city.

Increasing rainfall in the last 24 hours the predicted weather forecast over the coming days combined with drastic savings made by the Gisborne community has led to the removal of the ban.

Water utilities manager Neville West says thanks to the commitment of residents and industry for helping to manage water resources sustainably during the past month.

"We are no longer operating the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant, that had been used to supplement the supply from Waingake.

The forecast for weather shows extended periods of rain for the next ten days and there are no continuous hot days likely this late in the season.

Water demand for the city during February followed a normal usage pattern thanks to the restrictions being in place. Demand is manageable even with industry in full production.

The rate of decline in the Mangapoike Dam levels has slowed significantly and there is now a reasonable buffer above our intervention level.

56.5m of rainfall was recorded at Mangapoike over the last two days.

Tairawhiti Defence Emergency manager Louise Bennett advised the heavy rain warning for our district north of Tolaga Bay was lifted last night.

"For most, it has probably been welcomed, filling water tanks and helping put moisture into very dry ground."

Mayor Meng Foon would like to thank the community for their perseverance in reducing water use. "Your effort were very effective and we’re please the supply has made a recovery."