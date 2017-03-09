Universities' expertise strengthening NZ ties to Asia-Pacific

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 12:11

Universities New Zealand says the three Centres of Asia-Pacific Excellence announced today demonstrate the important role universities play in sharing their research and expertise with government and business to support their work with these important regions.

Chris Whelan, Executive Director of Universities New Zealand, says "This initiative will see universities deliver their expertise in economics, trade, politics, language, and culture to help New Zealand government and business navigate their way through, and strengthen trade and relationships for the good of New Zealand.

"In addition, the universities already have a number of centres and institutes focused on these regions. They also bring strong existing connections in these regions and countries, some dating back nearly two decades."

Three CAPEs have been announced today by Tertiary Education Minister, Hon Paul Goldsmith.

The University of Auckland will lead one initiative specialising in North Asia which covers China, Japan and Korea, in partnership with the University of Otago, the University of Waikato and the Victoria University of Wellington.

Victoria University of Wellington leads two CAPEs, specialising in countries or groups of countries in South East Asia and Latin America, in partnership with the University of Auckland, the University of Waikato and the University of Otago.

The Government allocated $34.5 million over 4 years as part of Budget 2016 to develop CAPEs in New Zealand universities as a key initiative in the Government’s Business Growth Agenda.