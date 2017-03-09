Major redevelopment for Warkworth Primary School

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 12:21

At least $13 million will be invested to redevelop the senior campus at Warkworth Primary School in Rodney, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This project demonstrates the Government’s continuing momentum to address roll growth and modernise school infrastructure," says Ms Kaye.

"Ten existing classrooms on the senior campus for years four to six will be demolished and replaced with 14 new classrooms, along with renewed administration, library and resource spaces.

"The school and Ministry of Education are currently working together on the final designs for the redevelopment.

"Today’s announcement follows the $7.6 million redevelopment of the school’s junior campus, which saw a new 16-classroom block, administration area and hall for years one to three open last year.

"Warkworth Primary School is a high-performing school which is playing an increasingly important role as Auckland’s population spreads northwards. The redevelopments mean the school will offer fantastic facilities which set it up for the future."

Ms Kaye made the announcement at Warkworth Primary School this morning, having earlier visited Whangarei Girls’ High School in Northland, where she turned the sod to mark the start of construction of a new, $6.8 million classroom block.

"At Whangarei Girls’ High School it was great to see work begin to replace three ageing classrooms, and also provide an additional seven classrooms to help accommodate a growing roll," says Ms Kaye.

"The Government is committed to investing in the potential of Northland’s young people.

"School infrastructure across New Zealand is steadily being transformed as we address legacy issues such as old, leaky buildings, and we provide the extra classroom capacity needed to accommodate growing rolls.

"In the Auckland and Northland areas, around $614 million has been approved since 2013 for new schools, major school expansions and school redevelopments, as well as around 50 extra classrooms approved since 2016.

"This is part of the greatest spend ever on school infrastructure by a New Zealand Government, which so far has seen over $5 billion committed for new and upgraded schools and classrooms."

Warkworth Primary School is part of the Mahurangi Community of Learning/Kahui Ako (CoL), while Whangarei Girls’ High School has expressed interest in being part of a CoL.

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.