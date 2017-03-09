More rain on the way for northern NZ

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 12:41

A moist northeasterly flow is set to hang around until the end of the weekend, with further bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast to affect the upper North Island. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches remain in force.

A slow-moving low over the north Tasman Sea is responsible for directing the muggy northeasterlies over the north of the country. MetService Meteorologist Peter Little commented, "As well as heavy rain and thunderstorms, folk in the Far North had to endure overnight temperatures of around 20C and near 100 percent humidity."

This weather situation isn’t showing any signs of changing over the next few days, with more bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for northern New Zealand. Further south, a ridge of high pressure that is bringing mostly fine weather to the remainder of the country starts to retreat southwards during Friday, allowing the bands of rain to also spread southwards. "It’s looking like it will be wet at times over the weekend across much of the country, so if you've got outdoor plans make sure you keep up to date on metservice.com," added Little.

Accumulated daily rainfall recorded to 9am Wednesday and Thursday

For those who are keen for the rain to go away, a shift to cooler southwesterlies is expected early next week, followed by a new ridge of high pressure and a more settled period of weather.