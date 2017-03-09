Coromandel roads re-opening and crews still out in force

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 13:57

The NZ Transport Agency says only two road closures remain in the Coromandel region and crews are still out in force clearing debris and preparing for more heavy rain.

Road crews dealt with around 30 incidents on the state highways in the Coromandel yesterday. The incidents ranged from major slips that brought down power lines to minor flooding.

The Transport Agency’s Regional Performance Manager, Karen Boyt, says workers are still out across the region.

"The slips that came down with the heavy rain near Whangamata and Whiritoa are being cleared as quickly as possible.

"It’s a big job and we’d like to thank the Coromandel people for being so patient while we work to get their roads cleared.

"The crews are also still out clearing debris around the district so we’d like people to watch their speed and continue to drive carefully," Ms Boyt says.

Karen Boyt says we are working closely with Civil Defence and keeping an eye on the weather forecasts.

"We know that there is more heavy rain forecast to fall on the Coromandel for Friday and over the weekend so we will have our crews in a state of readiness should more slips and flooding occur," Ms Boyt says.

Use our website for the latest state highway updates: http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/3

Current closures:

State Highway 25 at Whangamata is closed because of a number of large slips. One lane is open for emergency access only because of safety concerns. It is estimated the road will be open at 5pm this evening.

State Highway 25 at Whiritoa is closed because of a number of large slips. It is estimated the road will be open at 5pm this evening.

Check the latest weather here: http://bit.ly/metservicenz

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP