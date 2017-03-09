Name release of woman now deceased after crash on Monday

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to release the name of a woman who died overnight from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash in Canterbury on Monday.
She was 52-year-old Christine Ellen Rump, of Geraldine.
The vehicle she was in collided with a power pole on Farm Road, east of State Highway 1 between Geraldine and Temuka, around 8:45am on March 6.
Christine Rump was flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, but died in hospital just before midnight yesterday, March 8.
Police's sympathies are with her family at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.