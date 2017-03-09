Possible delays and cancellations for Auckland trains

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 14:02

Delays and cancellations are expected on the Auckland train network during this afternoon’s peak due to a broken rail within the Britomart tunnel.

The fault is limiting the number of trains which can enter and exit the station.

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager AT Metro Operations, Brendon Main, says all services will operate but most trains will be reduced capacity (three carriages). People travelling to Onehunga will need to take the Southern Line and change at Penrose to another train .

"We’re aiming to maintain the 10-minute frequency but trains will be very crowded.

"Britomart will be particularly busy between 4pm and 6:30pm so we’d ask our customers to try to travel outside these times, if possible."

The same fault caused delays across the rail network this morning.

KiwiRail is confident the repairs will be done overnight.

For more information and updates go to www.at.govt.nz