Missing child in Rotorua

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:40

Rotorua Police are looking to locate 6-year-old James Dawson, who was reported as missing from Kea Street Specialist School in the Selwyn Heights area earlier today.

James was last seen at the school at around 1pm, and he was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue shorts.

He is non-verbal and has a love of the water.

His family say he would jump into water without thinking so Police ask that the public keep a lookout for a child of James' description around bodies of water in the area.

If you have seen James, please contact Rotorua Police immediately on (07) 349 9400 so they can return him to his mother.