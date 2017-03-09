Recycle your child’s car seat with seatsmart

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:09

Selwyn District Council is partnering with SeatSmart to offer a recycling programme for expired or damaged car seats.

Selwyn parents can take their unwanted car seats to the Pines Resource Recovery Park for a small $5 charge. SeatSmart also have collection sites in Christchurch where the usual recycling fee is $10 per seat but until June 2017 Selwyn District Council is offering a collection point at Rolleston and subsidising the processing cost.

SeatSmart can help reduce the amount of recyclable materials going to landfill and remove expired seats from circulation which improves road safety.

The seats are dismantled through Department of Corrections community work programmes which provide opportunities for offenders to learn new skills and contribute to the community. The recovered plastic is recycled into products for the building industry, metal parts are taken to metal recyclers, and the harnesses will be used by Karkt NZ and The Green Collective who make handmade bags from recycled items.

Selwyn School Road Safety Coordinator Stephanie Hautler says all car seats have an expiry date on them and over time seats can be damaged from UV light, heat, general wear and tear or in a crash.

Parents can find information about how to check their seat’s expiry date at www.seatsmart.co.nz. Locally, Selwyn District Council has trained a number of volunteers as child restraint technicians and they can check car seat safety and install seats for free - see 'Selwyn Car Seat Champions' on Facebook for details.

"The SeatSmart recycling programme is a great way for caregivers to dispose of unsafe car seats and know that the seat will be recycled rather than being used after they have expired or have become unfit for use," says Stephanie Hautler.

Nationally, over 40,000 car seats expire every year in New Zealand. If these seats were placed together they would stretch from Darfield to West Melton or Leeston to Lincoln.

Booster and convertible seats can be recycled through the recycling programme, along with capsules, but polystyrene seats are not part of the programme.

"The Council is pleased to be able to partner with SeatSmart to help reduce the amount of car seats going to landfill by recycling them. To help make the program a success we are asking residents to remove and dispose of the fabric seat covers prior to bringing them in," says Selwyn District Council Solid Waste Manager Andrew Boyd.

The Pines Resource Recovery Park is located at 183 Burnham School Road and is open Monday to Fridays, 9am-4.30pm, and from 10am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.