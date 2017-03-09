Arrest following Ferry Road, Woolston aggravated robbery

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 16:00

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident at a Ferry Road dairy in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

An aggravated robbery took place at the Woolston Night ‘n Day at approximately 1am, Wednesday 8 March, 2017.

Following enquiries, Canterbury Police conducted a search warrant at a Woolston address this morning.

The 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning.

Aggravated robbery carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to two outstanding offenders and police ask anyone with any information to contact Christchurch Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.