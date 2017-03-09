Work begins on new Moerewa netball courts

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:07

Keen Moerewa netballers currently playing on cramped and aging courts will soon be contesting on four new competition-standard courts at the town’s Simson Park.

Work began last month on the new asphalt facilities that will replace two courts built on flood-prone land in one corner of the park.

The Moerewa Netball Committee has been working to get the facilities upgraded for some time, especially with the game’s popularity surging in recent years.

It is now running regular twilight games for mixed teams, as well as junior netball. It plans to start a winter competition next year for juniors and make its mixed twilight competition for adults an annual event.

"Netball is proving really popular in Moerewa with women’s club teams using the facilities for training, and adult and junior teams all participating in the twilight tournaments held during October," said Moerewa Netball Committee Chairperson Pania Cooper.

"We had 16 adult teams signed up and over 160 players registered at our last tournament. We could have had more - another 100 junior and intermediate tamariki also participated in mini tournaments. The new courts will really make a difference and we can’t wait to get onto them."

Funding for the courts came from the Far North District Council’s renewals budget, which ensures existing facilities are maintained and fit for purpose. The project will be undertaken in two stages. Stage one includes new goals and fencing for the courts and is due to completed by May.

Stage two will add new fencing, lighting and car parking to Simson Park to cater for other sports played on the ground. That work will be undertaken over the next 18 months.

Mrs Cooper said the Moerewa netball Committee hopes to stage an official opening of the new courts for the whole community. "We’ll be meeting soon to plan a function and will keep players and the wider community informed."