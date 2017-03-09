Localised flooding possible from heavy rain across Northland

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 16:21

The Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group is advising of possible localised flooding later this afternoon (Wednesday 9 March) around Kaeo and Ngunguru Road to the Tutukaka Coast in particular, and is recommending residents make their travel plans ahead of high tide around 6pm.

MetService is forecasting continued rainfall through to Saturday morning. "People need to be aware of the possibility of localised flooding and keep informed before they travel, via options such as the AA Roadwatch website, local radio or social media," says Northland CDEM spokesperson Victoria Randall.

Ms Randall says 180 to 240mm of rain is forecast to accumulate, especially in the east, with peak intensities up to 50mm per hour in thunderstorms.

"Civil Defence will continue to monitor the situation and will update the public as required, including through the Northland CDEM Group’s Facebook page"