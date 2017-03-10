Fatal crash in Northland

|
One person has died after a collision between a truck and a car in Northland.
It happened just after 7:30am on State Highway 1 north of Maromaku.
The road is completely blocked while emergency services attend the scene.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible and expect delays, and follow directions from emergency services.
