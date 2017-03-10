Thames-Coromandel roading and weather update 08:30am

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 08:12

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the Coromandel. Further rain is expected over the north and east of the North Island with some heavy falls likely at times. Auckland and the Great Barrier are going to cop a bit of this rain too.

On the brighter side all of our roads are ope, please continue to drive with caution as there could still be slips and surface water present.

Please use THE NZTA website for the latest updates: www.nzta.govt.nz

Kuaotunu is experiencing a power outage, PowerCo are investigating and estimate the power to be back on before lunch.

We are posting more regularly on our Facebook page with updates from schools about bus services here