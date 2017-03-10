Gap Filler workshops come to Invercargill

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 10:38

A series of workshops called Gap Filler, which help people to revitalise urban spaces, will be held in Invercargill for the first time in late March.

The workshops are run by a Christchurch company which started initiatives in empty shops and spaces following the Christchurch earthquakes.

Council’s Community Development Manager, Mary Napper, said during the free Introduction Workshop, participants would explore local ideas for utilising empty buildings and unloved spaces in and around cities and towns.

"Gap-Filler will share their Christchurch examples and explain how to begin the planning of your project. The afternoon workshop is for members of the public who have a definite idea, or a space they wish to utilise. Here participants will receive assistance to progress their idea and begin a project plan," she said.

The following workshops are to be held:

Introduction Workshop

Tuesday March 28, Salvation Army Hall, Winton, 6-9pm

Wednesday March 29, Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, 9am-12pm

Developing your Project Workshops

Wednesday march 29, 12.30pm-4.30pm (cost $12)

For more information and to register for the event, email community.dev@icc.govt.nz or phone (03) 211 1669.