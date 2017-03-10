Living water memorandum signed locally

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 11:21

Selwyn District Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this week with Living Water, the Department of Conservation’s ten year, $20 million partnership with Fonterra.

Through the Living Water partnership Fonterra and DOC are working with dairy farmers, iwi, conservation groups, councils, schools and other agencies to improve the health of five key catchments in significant dairying regions throughout the country.

The Living Water vision is for a sustainable dairy industry to be part of healthy functioning ecosystems that together enrich the lives of all New Zealanders.

The Ararira/LII catchment of Te Waihora /Lake Ellesmere is one of the five Living Water catchments.

Under the MOU, Living Water is helping the Selwyn District Council fund a Biodiversity Officer. They will be working to increase the abundance and variety of native wildlife in the Ararira/LII catchment. They will focus on the Yarrs Lagoon/ Ta-rere-kau-tuku area of the catchment and will be working with the community and other agencies.

Christchurch based DOC Operations Manager, Andy Thompson, says Yarr’s Lagoon/Ta-rere-kau-tuku is key site for native wildlife in the Ararira/LII Catchment.

"I’m delighted the Living Water funding will enable the Selwyn District Council to focus on protecting and enhancing Yarr’s Lagoon/Ta-rere-kau-tuku, as this is a significant biodiversity hotspot in the Ararira/LII Catchment."

"I'm very happy to see Selwyn District Council play its part in efforts to support indigenous re-vegetation and increasing biodiversity in Canterbury," says Selwyn Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall.

Biodiversity Officer Andy Spanton joined Selwyn District Council recently and will be working with the Living Water team on activities and initiatives within the Ararira/LII sub- catchment of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere that align with Living Water’s goals.

Other aspects of Andy’s Biodiversity Officer role for Selwyn District Council are to carry out activities to support native biodiversity in the region, including the management of the Council’s Natural Environment Fund which assists native planting and biodiversity management on private land, and coordinating the identification and ecological assessment of significant native vegetation sites in the district.