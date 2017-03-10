Body recovered from Fox Glacier - update

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are continuing to work to identify the body recovered from Fox Glacier on Monday.
A post mortem was conducted yesterday (Thursday) and formal identification is still underway.
This is not expected to be completed until early next week, so no more details of the person will be released until this has been confirmed, and next-of-kin has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.