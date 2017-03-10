Council set to complete summer roadworks

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 11:49

A number of roads around the city will be resurfaced this month as part of the Palmerston North City Council summer roadworks programme. This will result in some detours and delays for road users.

"Every summer we take advantage of the settled weather to resurface roads around the city to make them smoother and quieter," says Jon Schwass, Palmerston North City Council’s Roading Manager.

"We try to minimise the impact on residents and road users but there’ll be some delays and detours that people need to be aware of. All of the sites have people living close by so most of the work will take place between 6.30am and 5pm."

The four sites are:

- The intersection of Roberts Line and Mihaere Drive: work will take place over two days in March at a date to be advised.

- The stretch of Rangitikei Street that runs between Grey Street and The Square: work will take place from Monday 13 to Friday 17 March.

- The stretch of Albert Street by New World Melody’s in Terrace End: work will take place over one day in March at a date to be advised.

- The Milson Line to Purdie Place overbridge: work will take place from Saturday 25 to Tuesday 28 March.

"We particularly want to alert people to the work on the Milson Line to Purdie Place overbridge as this will affect travel to and from the airport and in and out of the city," says Mr Schwass.

"We’ll have electronic signs in place to give road users advance warning so they can factor in time delays or take alternative routes."

All of the scheduled works are weather dependent.

For more information about dates, detours and road closure visit pncc.govt.nz/roadclosures or the Palmerston North City Council’s Facebook page: PNCity