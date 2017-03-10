Christchurch man’s success story of unemployment to management

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:10

From forecourt to tertiary graduates-Z scholarship recipients show what’s possible

Z Energy’s first ever scholarship recipients are graduating today with bachelor degrees, as Z works to help frontline staff have options for careers beyond the forecourt.

Since 2015 the Z scholarships programme has awarded 11 tertiary scholarships providing course fees, learning support and mentoring for service station staff or their families.

Z Community Manager, Christine Langdon, said the scholarships make a positive difference in communities by supporting the career aspirations of local retail staff.

"More than 3,000 Kiwis are employed at Z service stations across the country, so our commitment to communities needs to start at home by helping frontline staff and their families access higher education.

"The first graduates, Luana Tupou from Whitianga and Nathan Taramai from Christchurch, have shown what’s possible when hard work, determination, and the right support are combined," Christine said.

Luana Tupou, Bachelor of Applied Management, University of Otago

Z Whitianga Site Manager, Luana, is the first in her family to attend university so graduating marks a significant milestone for her and her whanau.

"When I found out I’d been selected for the scholarship it was a pretty big shock, I’d been out of school for 20 years.

"I came across a big challenges during my study-first my father passed away, then I was diagnosed with cancer-- but the experience has helped me grow," Luana said.

Nathan Taramai, Bachelor of Applied Management, University of Otago

Nathan’s worked his way from the forecourt to operations manager, overseeing 14 Canterbury Z sites.

"Ten years ago when I was a forecourt concierge I never imagined I’d end up here. My goal now is to help the people I’m managing aim big," Nathan said.