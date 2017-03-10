Free de-sexing for menacing dogs

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 12:52

A new programme has been introduced by Dunedin City Council to reduce problems with menacing dogs and make the city safer for everyone.

The DCC is offering free de-sexing to menacing dog breeds and dogs that have been classified as being high risk.

Team Leader Compliance, Animal and Parking Services Peter Hanlin says, "This is an important programme which is removing risk to public safety. There are benefits for the owners too, de-sexed dogs are less likely to wander and we can offer education and support to owners."

"The good news is that 83% of registered menacing dogs in Dunedin are de-sexed. This is an opportunity for those remaining owners to have their dog de-sexed at no charge. There is also an unknown number of unregistered menacing dogs out there, and this offer extends to them as well."

The Dog Control Act automatically classifies Brazilian Fila, Dogo Argentino, Japanese Tosa, Perro de Presa Canario and American Pit Bull Terriers as menacing dogs, regardless of how they behave individually.

The offer also extends to individual dogs that have been defined as menacing or high-risk, based on behaviour such as a dog that shows aggression towards people or livestock.

Any dog in Dunedin can be part of this programme, whether it is registered or not. As well as free de-sexing, currently unregistered menacing dogs will be offered free microchipping and registration for the 2016/17 year.

Funding for this initiative was provided by the Department of Internal Affairs and the offer is open until 30 June 2017.

The DCC already has a free de-sexing programme for Community Service Card holders. This is available to all dog breeds.

Anyone wanting more information or to check eligibility can contact DCC Animal Services. Owners of registered menacing dogs that are not de-sexed have been contacted individually.