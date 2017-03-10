Both Husqvarna’s ambassadors nominated for NZ Rural Sports Awards

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:00

Hailed as the "Halbergs for the rural sector", Husqvarna New Zealand is proud to announce that two of their brand ambassadors, Scott Forrest and Jack Jordan, have been chosen as finalists for the 2017 Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

Sponsored by CB Norwood Distributors and presented by the New Zealand Rural Games Trust alongside strategic partner Federated Farmers of New Zealand, the awards celebrate sporting excellence among New Zealand’s largely unsung rural heroes.

Born and bred in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, current national tree climbing champion and three-time world champion Scott Forrest is hoping to add another accolade to his belt. Scott is one of three sportsmen nominated for the New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year award.

The awards also acknowledge up-and-coming kiwi youth participating in professional rural sport. Jack Jordan of Taranaki is one of three athletes nominated for the Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year award. In 2016, Jack won three underhand open wood chopping world titles, following in his older brother Shane Jordan’s footsteps.

Finalists were chosen by a judging panel chaired by former All Black captain and World Cup winning coach, Sir Brian Lochore, as well as President of Shearing Sports New Zealand Sir David Fagan, Olympic equestrian medallist Judy ‘Tinks’ Pottinger, MP for Taranaki-King Country Barbara Kuriger, founder and trustee of the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games Steve Hollander plus three respected agricultural journalists, Craig ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins, Tony Leggett and Jamie Mackay.

The awards will be announced during dinner at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North on Friday 10 March, the night before the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games, where Scott and Jack will be competing. Husqvarna are proud sponsors of the event, which attracts thousands of punters each year.

About Husqvarna:

Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and automatic chain-break on chainsaws, as well as the world’s first commercial robotic mower. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers.