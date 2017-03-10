Pukekohe train station re-opening for services

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:18

Pukekohe station is re-opening and full services will resume shortly.

The first Pukekohe to Papakura service will be at 2.53pm this afternoon.

There was some concern about possible storm damage to the signal box but a structural engineer has inspected the building and has found nothing to indicate any issues with it.

After talking with operator KiwiRail, Auckland Transport is re-opening the signal box and resuming train shuttles to Papakura.

We’d like to thank our customers for their patience. Auckland Transport and its partners KiwiRail and Transdev are committed to ensuring the safety of our passengers and staff.

For more information and updates go to www.at.govt.nz