AA driver's town is ready to roll at Rainbow's End

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:18

Rainbow’s End puts kids in the driving seat with the launch of a new ride that combines fun with education

The cars are gleaming, and the roads are ready. After months of anticipation, AA Driver’s Town, an innovative new attraction at Rainbow’s End, is set to open to the public tomorrow (11 March).

AA Driver’s Town, which has been created in partnership with AA and Suzuki, enables children up to 12 years to experience driving a miniature Suzuki Swift around a colourful, tiny town featuring traffic lights, two-way roads, roundabouts, parking spaces, a fire station, café and restaurants, and other landmarks.

The ride was officially opened by Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff, on 9 March.

"We all know how important road safety is, and that our younger generation is overrepresented in road traffic accidents," said Phil Goff, at the launch event. "AA Driver’s Town combines the fun of Rainbow’s End, with a valuable, real life learning experience for our kids."

Chris Deere, CEO of Rainbow’s End explained that the ride is another exciting step in the development of the park, and what it can offer children in the younger age group.

"Kids love to be independent, they love to emulate Mum and Dad and they love to drive! In an age where gadgets, devices and technology are prominent in our children’s lives, it is wonderful to step away from this trend and offer an attraction that is real, practical and provides children with the opportunity to use their imagination in a themed environment. It’s edutainment at its best.

"AA Driver’s Town will also be a fantastic educational tool for schools through modules that have been developed specifically to align with the school curriculum."

General Manager AA Membership and Brand, Dougal Swift hopes the attraction will encourage positive attitudes to driving.

"AA Driver’s Town moves beyond entertainment into educational play in a fun and engaging way. It provides a great opportunity for kids to learn basic road rules, patience and healthy attitudes to driving safely," he said.

AA Driver’s Town joins a family of other fun and exciting rides at Rainbow’s End, New Zealand’s premier theme park, and iconic tourist destination. Visit rainbowsend.co.nz for more information.