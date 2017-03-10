Kapiti to lead growth for Wellington Region

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:50

The Prime Minister has praised the new Kapiti Expressway, calling it a platform for growth across the Wellington region over the next 30 years.

Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Bill English, and MP for Otaki, Hon Nathan Guy spoke at Southwards Car Museum in an event organised by the Kapiti Coast Chamber of Commerce yesterday to businesses, highlighting the opportunities for growth ahead of them.

Prime Minister English says it’s now up to Kapiti to invest in the Expressway, as it will bring more opportunities to the region, to encourage business and entrepreneurial growth.

Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair, Heather Hutchings, says the Prime Minister’s support for the local economy and businesses is important.

"The Chamber has anticipated and planned for the new Expressway and the transformation it’s bringing to the Coast. It has opened up our region like never before.

"Businesses need to maximise the new opportunities the Expressway is creating, with better traffic flows through our towns. We need to be firmly focused on growth, and how we can help Kapiti excel.

"As the Prime Minister said, if it wasn’t for the determination of MP for Otaki, Hon Nathan Guy, the Expressway might still be waiting to be built. The Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with Hon Guy on the Peka Peka to Otaki section of the road.

"It was fantastic to host the Prime Minister, and Hon Nathan Guy to celebrate Kapiti and the new growth the Expressway will bring" says Heather Hutchings, Kapiti Chamber of Commerce Chair.

