University of Canterbury student numbers increase for 2017

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 13:50

The University of Canterbury campus is booming once again, reflecting the increase in enrolments to attend UC in 2017, with an especially significant rise in international students.

Student numbers at the University of Canterbury (UC) have increased for the 2017 academic year, with a sharp 20 per cent rise in international students.

All new-to-UC enrolments are up 3 per cent when compared to the same time last year, which was itself a 16 per cent rise on the year before, bringing the number of new students at UC in 2017 to 3562 equivalent full-time students (EFTS), compared to 3472 new EFTS for the same time last year.

UC Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Wright is pleased with the result and welcomes the new students to New Zealand and Canterbury.

"As well as a 20 per cent increase in international students, we also have record numbers of international postgraduate students, up 19 per cent from 2016. In 2010, we had about 750 full-time equivalent students in Masters programmes. In 2016 we had more than 1,020 full-time equivalent students in Masters programmes and record numbers of PhD students."

Prof Wright says the University has made significant efforts to attract and retain students, both domestically and internationally, which is paying off.

"I’m delighted with the number of new and returning students enrolled this year. We’ve got a record number of Engineering students across the board, who will be the first to use the exciting new facilities in the state-of-the-art Engineering precinct. The College of Business and Law has seen an 8 per cent increase in student numbers in 2017, while the College of Education, Health and Human Development enrolments are up 5 per cent. We also have a 3 per cent increase in Arts students, some of whom will be the first Classics and Music students to enjoy the new UC Arts City Campus based in the Arts Centre, this year."

Prof Wright notes that flatting in Auckland and Wellington continues to be extremely hard to maintain on a student budget.

"Living on or near the UC campus, and having a lifestyle that can take you from lectures to the beach or city centre in 20 minutes or the skifield in 90, is much more appealing and affordable than trying to live in Auckland or Wellington."

In December 2016, more than 15,560 students in total, including around 1500 international students from 115 countries, studied at UC which was a seven per cent increase in new-to-UC domestic students and 30 per cent increase in new-to-UC international students compared to 2015.