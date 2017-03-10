Hastings district water restrictions lifted

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 14:24

The Level Three water restrictions have been lifted today - meaning there are now no longer any bans on outdoor water use in the Hastings district.

As usual at this time of year the level is set at one, which asks that people be aware of water use and conserve as they are able. This is a condition in Hastings District Council’s resource consent issued by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The lifting of the restrictions that have been in place across Hastings, Flaxmere, Havelock North and Paki Paki comes after Brookvale Bore 3 was turned on this week, meaning more water is being pumped into the supply system. Adding to that, cooler wetter weather has seen demand for water drop.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule is very happy that the restrictions have been able to be lifted, and very appreciative of the efforts made by residents to conserve water during what has been a very difficult time.

"We can’t thank you enough. There were dramatic decreases in water use over the time of the restrictions. That meant that during our hottest months which saw record demand for water, people on the ends of the water system suffered less water difficulties than they would have if everyone had stuck to their regular watering habits.

"The bringing on of Brookvale Bore 3 this week has been an immense relief and does mean the situation has eased to a very great degree."

The work to bring Brookvale Bore 3 on-line has been comprehensive. Water from the bore is going through a three phase treatment process, including UV light disinfection, filtering and chlorination, and a robust daily testing regime has been put in place. It is the bore furthest away from the Mangateretere Pond, which was found to be the cause of the August contamination in Havelock North.