Here comes the subtropical highway of humidity and a lot more rain

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 14:43

The sub-tropics are arriving in the Upper North Island after a couple of days of cooler sou'easters. This tropical transition is triggering isolated thunderstorms in northern parts of Auckland and big downpours from the city northwards and across Northland.

As the airflow tilts from the cooler, drier, SE flow back to the wetter NE flow it's causing concern for authorities as downpours return to the North Island similar to those on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that caused serious flooding.

Torrential downpours are igniting as the airflow from areas between Fiji and New Caledonia and the Coral Sea start to funnel southwards towards the top of the North Island. It even looks like a funnel with the moisture being fed from the NW, N and NE of the country and down into a line of torrential rain and isolated thunderstorms over the upper North Island.

This band of rain will only intensify and grow into tonight and the early hours of Saturday morning.

WeatherWatch.co.nz is warning flooding and slips are "highly likely" again in various parts of northern New Zealand over the next 24 to 36 hours, mostly north of Lake Taupo.

Rain will also push south tonight and into Saturday as far south as Canterbury.

View the lightning tracker here or on our free app.

Humidity levels will likely reach the late 90% range this evening. Saturday will have high humidity leading to afternoon thunderstorms and downpours which again may cause flash flooding and slips.

The humidity eases on Sunday in the north and further still on Monday.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz