Roundabout changes aimed to reduce congestion

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 14:50

Changes will be made to Hamilton’s Dinsdale roundabout before the end of March to reduce peak time congestion on the approach from Tuhikaramea Rd.

The main change will be to reinstate the Tuhikaramea approach to two lanes, in conjunction with updating road markings on the roundabout, some minor changes to pedestrian kerbs, and a slight re-alignment of the cycle path at Rifle Range Rd.

Last year the NZ Transport Agency, working closely with Hamilton City Council, made a number of safety improvements at and near the roundabout. This work included replacing the existing zebra crossings near Frankton Primary School, and on Whatawhata Rd, with traffic signals to make crossing safer for children and other vulnerable users.

Additional safety work included relocating a bus stop on Whatawhata Rd and replacing the slip lane to Rifle Range Rd to create an earlier merge-point to avoid high speed late lane-changes.

NZ Transport Agency Principal Safety Engineer Michelle Te Wharau said the safety improvements have been welcomed by the community, particularly by the primary school and drivers concerned about the former high-speed slip lane on Rifle Range Rd. However, feedback from the local community had also raised concerns about longer-than expected delays at the roundabout, particularly on the Tuhikaramea Rd entry.

"Safety is an absolute priority for us and we have had a number of meetings with the community to discuss improving peak-time congestion without compromising our safety improvements," Mrs Te Wharau says.

"The residents have told us they want two lanes reinstated at Tuhikaramea Road, and we have listened. We will continue to monitor the effect of the improvements in coming months."

Hamilton City Council City Transport Unit Manager Jason Harrison says the community discussion shows how feedback from the community can be included in wider decision-making by Council and the Agency.

"Councillors and community advocates presented a range of views which helped inform these design amendments. We are aware there are still discussions about what other minor changes we can make to help vulnerable pedestrians at what is a very complex intersection," Mr Harrison says.

"We’ll be working closely with the NZ Transport Agency and partnering with them to engage with Councillors and the community in the next few weeks to find the best solutions and we’ll be seeking the thoughts of those people who live in the area. At the end of the day, this is all about safety for all road users."