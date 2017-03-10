Man in cowboy hat comes forward

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 15:25

Further to Police's media release of earlier today, the man in the cowboy hat has come forward to Police and is helping with our enquiries.

Police would still like to identify and speak with a female who comforted the victim on the corner of North Belt and James Street until family picked her up around 7.25 pm.

We would also still like to hear from anybody who has any information about the assault or who saw the victim around North Belt between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Please call Canterbury Police on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.