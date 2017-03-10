Safe access solutions being considered for Quail Rise

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 16:00

Work is underway to find the right solution to provide safer access for residents at the intersection of Tucker Beach Road and State Highway 6.

Residents have been expressing concerns about safety at the intersection and recently petitioned the NZ Transport Agency.

Queenstown Lakes District Council and the Transport Agency have been discussing options for improving access to Tucker Beach Road and Quail Rise from SH 6.

Mayor Jim Boult said while planning was still in the early stages, he was pleased that work was progressing towards identifying the right solution for long term-safe access for the Tucker Beach and Quail Rise communities.

"We are still in the early stages of our discussions about finding a suitable long-term solution but I’m pleased with the progress we have made. Locals have been telling us loud and clear that we have to take action to improve this intersection - and they are right," he said.

The Transport Agency’s Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland said a number of options were being considered to ensure the needs of all road users were taken into account.

"There is still some work to do but we should have completed the initial review towards the end of next month and be able to talk to the community about what is proposed and likely timeframes as we work through design, funding and construction."

In a separate move to improve safety at the Tucker Beach Rd - SH6 intersection, the speed limit is being reduced from 100k/hr to 80 k/hr.