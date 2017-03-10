Mauao track closed due to rockfall

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 16:32

Mauao’s Oruahine track has been closed due to a rockfall event. It will be closed for at least the duration of the weekend while Tauranga City Council investigates the cause and ensures the track is safe for the public to use. Council has no information on the origins of the rockfall at this time.

All other tracks, including the Waikorire and 4WD tracks to the summit, remain open and unaffected.