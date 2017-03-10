Serious crash in Petone

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 17:30

Motorists are being advised to avoid William Street in Petone after a car crashed into a power pole.

Police and emergency services are at the scene following the crash, which happened at about 5.30pm. There are no details of injuries at this stage.

Delays are expected and commuters are advised to find alternative routes home.

Police would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience.