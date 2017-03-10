Be prepared ahead of stormy weather

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 19:27

There’s been a lot of rain around this week and the weekend could bring plenty more. With that in mind, there are plenty of things people can do to prepare in case of heavy rain. Take a look at your gutters. Are they clear of leaves and other possible blockages? Are they draining well?

Inside, check your ceilings for signs of leaks and make sure doors and windows close and seal properly.

"It’s also worth checking emergency provisions and ensure you have a working torch, extra batteries and that the family’s emergency supplies are up to date," Bay of Plenty Duty Group Controller Angela Reade says.

The Met Service is forecasting heavy rain from late today until Saturday afternoon and, while this might not eventuate, a bit of preparation will go a long way if it does.

In heavy rain events it’s also a good idea to stay off the roads unless necessary, bring pets inside and listen to the radio for updates. Check out www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz or www.facebook.com/BOPCivilDefence for more information.