Canterbury Police seek information on Avonhead burglary

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 20:26

Canterbury Police are seeking help from the public in relation to a recent burglary in Avonhead.

The burglary took place at an Avonhead Road address between midday and 2:10pm on Thursday 9 March, 2017.

A number of items of significant value to the victims were taken, including cash, electronics, jewellery and clothing.

Among the items taken was a carton of 10 packets of cigarettes, with a distinctive Chinese label.

Any assistance with locating these cigarettes could help Police with enquiries.

Anyone who may be able to provide information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 373 4000, quoting file number 170309/5167.

This includes anyone who may have been seen these cigarettes or witnessed suspicious activity in the area yesterday afternoon.

Burglary carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Knowingly receiving stolen goods is also a crime, whether bought, gifted or acquired.

Information may also be shared anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.