SH1 Kaitaia now open to one lane

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 08:38

- State Highway 1 between Church Road and Clough Road, Kaitaia, is now open to one lane.

The NZ Transport Agency says there is still flooding and surface water on state highways across the region and road users should allow plenty of time for their journeys. Crews are out across the region checking highways and clearing slips and debris.

- State Highway 15 Twin Bridges is blocked in both directions. Use State Highway 12 or State Highway 1 as alternatives.

All state highways across the Auckland region are currently open, however motorists are reminded to take extra care.

More information is available on:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Facebook; NZTA Auckland and Northland or Twitter @NZTAAkl