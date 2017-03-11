Flooding closes roads in Clevedon

|
Residents in Clevedon, Auckland are being advised to stay home and dry rather than travel, unless it is an emergency.
The heavy rain since yesterday has caused serious flooding in some parts of Clevedon and some roads are closed.
Roads closed include the Alfriston - Ardmore Road, Twilight Road and Tourist Road.
