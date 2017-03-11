Coromandel road users should continue to take extra care

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 09:00

The NZ Transport Agency says slips and flooding are continuing to affect state highways in the Coromandel and road users should expect delays and avoid non-essential travel.

Road crews worked overnight and are out on the network now monitoring flooding and clearing slips.

Current closures and advisories:

Check our website for the latest situation - www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.

State Highway 25 from Thames to Coromandel town (Coast Road): The highway is open but small slips are continuing to come down. For safety reasons people should avoid using this road.

State Highway 25 Whangamata: The road is closed because of a large slip. There is a detour through Whangamata town.

State Highway 25 Hikuai to Tairua: The road is currently closed because of flooding. We expect it to open again once high tide goes down. Check our website for the latest.

State Highway 25a Kopu to Hikuai: The road is now open to one lane. Please abide by all speed restrictions and expect delays.

The Transport Agency’s Regional Performance Manager, Karen Boyt, says we need people to continue to take extra care as the crews get on with the clean-up.

"Everybody in the Coromandel should avoid getting on the roads if they can especially on the road that runs up the coast from Thames to Coromandel town.

"It was a busy night of flooding and closures and the crews are out there again assessing damage and cleaning up where they can.

"The road closure situation can change quickly so the best way for people to stay up to date is to check our website," Ms Boyt says.

Check the latest weather here: http://bit.ly/metservicenz

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP