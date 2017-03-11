Three youth offenders in custody following offending overnight

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 07:40

Three youth offenders are in custody for a string of offences committed overnight across Christchurch.

The trio have stolen a ute in the central city and used it in a burglary at a dairy in Templeton.

After fleeing from the scene the vehicle has been involved in a minor crash in Prebbleton before being spotted by Police in Rolleston.

Police have signalled for the vehicle to stop but it has fled, it was spiked near the Rakaia Bridge and stopped a short time later.

The three offenders, two aged 15 and one aged 16, were taken into custody and will appear in the Youth Court today.