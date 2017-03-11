Flooding closes Northland state highways

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 07:38

The NZ Transport Agency says flooding has affected state highways in Northland and road users should expect delays and avoid non-essential travel.

- State Highway 15 Twin Bridges is blocked in both directions. Use State Highway 12 or State Highway 1 as alternatives.

- State Highway 1 between Church Road and Clough Road, Kaitaia, the road is closed due to a large slip. A detour is available via State Highway 10 at Awanui and Pakaraka.

The Transport Agency’s Northland State Highway Manager Brett Gliddon says crews are out across the region checking highways and clearing slips and debris, and ensuring drains are clear, however motorists should allow extra time for their journeys and avoid travelling if it’s not essential.

All state highways across the Auckland region are currently open, however motorists are reminded to take extra care.

More information is available on:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Facebook; NZTA Auckland and Northland or Twitter @NZTAAkl