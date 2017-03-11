Sundaise Festival evacuated overnight

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 07:30

Festival goers in Waikino-Dickey Flat, Waihi had to be rescued last night after the venue and nearby camping areas were flooded out.

Around 1000 people were at the Sundaise Festival which started yesterday and was due to run across the weekend.

Just after midnight emergency services were called when festival goers became stuck and campsites were flooded.

Around 800 people had been expected to stay in campsites near the festival however these people had to be accommodated when the area was flooded.

Many campers were taken in by local residents and housed in farm buildings and the Whatawhata Hall was opened up to provide shelter and people were taken to the Salvation Army in Waihi. Buses were also organised by the Thames Coromandel District Council and Hauraki District Council to evacuate people.

Everyone was evacuated from the scene safely thanks to a good co-ordinated response from emergency services, council staff and festival staff.

Police and local authorities will be speaking with festival organisers this morning to discuss if it is safe for the festival to continue.