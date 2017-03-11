Police seeking witnesses to Bishopdale aggravated robbery

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 11:00

Christchurch CIB are currently investigating an aggravated robbery of Tavern Harewood which occurred last night, 10 March at about 10.40pm.

A man, wearing a balaclava and carrying a firearm has entered the Tavern, which was full of patrons at the time. He demanded cash and has fled with a quantity of cash, on foot into Bishopdale Park behind the Tavern.

He was chased briefly by a security staff member and a patron.

While running through the park he has dropped items related to the robbery, including some cash, and was last seen running away through the park.

A scene examination and witness statements are currently underway.

Victim support has been offered to those who were present at the time.

Christchurch CIB would like to hear from the public about any suspicious activity around the Tavern Harewood area around 10.40pm on Friday 10 March 2017.

If anyone finds items such as cash, or clothing in Bishopdale Park, or the surrounding area please contact police.

Police also urge that members of the public report any suspicious behaviour around their local shops and bars to assist in preventing further occurrences of this nature.

Urgent calls can be made to 111 and other information can be passed on anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Line 0800 555 111.