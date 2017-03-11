Queenstown Police investigating hotel room intruder

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 15:35

Queenstown Police are investigating after a man entered a hotel room in the town and stole cash.

Two women were asleep in their room at the Holiday Inn at around 4.30am today when the man entered the room and woke one of the women.

The man then left the room and the woman discovered an amount of cash missing.

The man is described as short with a slim build, black hair, dark eyes and dark skin. He is believed to be in his early 20s and was wearing dark clothing.

The women were uninjured but shaken by the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting this description in the vicinity of the Holiday Inn at around 4.30am this morning, or anyone who has information that might assist with our investigation.

Please contact Detective Bryan Gillespie on 03 443 1527. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.