Karekare Beach drowning - update

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 19:35

The person who drowned at Karekare Beach this afternoon was a 69-year-old local man.

The man appears to have gotten into difficulty while making his way to a fishing spot on an island at the south end of the beach.

He was taken from the water by a surfer and then transported to the beach by a Surf Livesaving patrol .

CPR was attempted but unfortunately was not successful.

Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.