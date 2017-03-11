Karekare Beach drowning - update

|
The person who drowned at Karekare Beach this afternoon was a 69-year-old local man.
The man appears to have gotten into difficulty while making his way to a fishing spot on an island at the south end of the beach.
He was taken from the water by a surfer and then transported to the beach by a Surf Livesaving patrol .
CPR was attempted but unfortunately was not successful.
Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
