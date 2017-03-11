Powerball player from Gisborne wins $6.5 million

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 20:23

A Powerball player from Gisborne has just won $6.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

This is the second time in just three weeks that the top Powerball prize has been won. February’s lucky Powerball players from Auckland and Christchurch won $3.8 million each and are both looking forward to paying off their mortgages and helping out friends and family with their winnings.

Tonight’s winning Powerball ticket was sold at Grant Bros. in Gisborne.

The winner’s prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

One other Lotto player also won $500,000 tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player in Tauranga, who took home $116,199. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Greerton Lotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.