Murder charge following death in Hamilton

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 06:20

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in Hamilton last night.

The incident happened just before 11pm at a flat in Te Aroha Street, Claudelands.

The victim was a 55-year-old man.

"The arrested woman will remain in Police custody till tomorrow morning when she will appear in the Hamilton District Court," said Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Green.

The Police investigation into the death is ongoing.