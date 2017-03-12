SH15 Northland now open

|
The NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 15 Patotai/Opouteke Road is now open.
However due to flooding in the area road users are advised to drive with extreme care.
Crews are continuing to work across the highway network to clear debris.
